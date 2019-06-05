|
|
September 21, 1943 - April 28, 2019
She was a devoted wife, mother and nana/grandmother who truly enjoyed family, friends, cooking, gardening, photography, needlepointing, dancing, fishing, and boating. Her most favorite trips were spent house boating on Lake Powell, AZ. Cheryl loved the outdoors of Arizona, traveling throughout the state with her husband of 52 years.
Relatives and friends are invited to Cheryl's Life Celebration on June 22, 2019 from 3-6pm at Hansen Mortuary located at 8314 N 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Phoenix Children's Hospital Foundation.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 5, 2019