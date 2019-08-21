|
Chester (Jim) Arthur Wyke
Phoenix - The good Lord called Chester (Jim) Arthur Wyke, age 85, to join him on August 4th, 2019 in Youngtown, AZ. Chester was born in Carnegie, PA to John & Kathryn Wyke on August 22, 1933. He grew up in Carnegie, PA. He worked at Isley's Ice Cream Shop in high school. He met his future wife Peggy Jones roller skating. Chester enlisted as a cook in the US Army, 82nd Airborne from 1953 to 1955. He married Peggy on April 28, 1954 in Carnegie, PA. They moved to Arizona in 1959. He began his career of 27 years with US West as a telephone installer where he always enjoyed working and spending time with his co-workers. In retirement, he volunteered as an usher in the Catholic Church. He was most proud of his volunteer work with the Phoenix Police Department as a Motorist Assistance Driver. He also volunteered with a neighborhood group painting graffiti. He helped build a float every year for the Parade of Lights at Christmas. He was always there for anyone who needed assistance.
Chester (Jim..as his friends knew him) is proceeded in death by his wife Peggy. His Father and Mother: John & Kathryn, Brother: John, Sisters: Margaret, Catherine, LaVerne, Lois, and Patricia, Daughter: Kerry Lyn and Granddaughter: Tiffanie Wyke. Chester's life will always be remembered by his Son: Jim & Cindy Wyke, Grandson: Chris & Tina Wyke, Granddaughter: Kari & john Halstead, Great grandsons: Garret Halstead, Bryant & Gavin Parrott, Colton Vance and Great granddaughters: Emily & Jenna Wyke.
The family of Chester Wyke wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Rock Creek of Surprise, Life Stream of Youngtown, and Mountain View Hospice for their support and care provided to Chester. We hope his friends will remember him as a man who had the biggest heart for helping others.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 23rd, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Greenwood Memory Lawn, 719 N. 27th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ in the Serenity Chapel (NE corner of the property) with Nolberto Machiche of Christ's Church of the Valley officiating. Burial will follow the Celebration of Life at Greenwood Memory Lawn with a reception to be held at Christ Church of the Valley, 1565 N 113th Ave, Avondale, AZ 85392 from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Arrangements made by Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services of Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 21, 2019