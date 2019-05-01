|
Chester Henry Laister
Mesa - Chester Henry Laister passed away peacefully after an illness of several months on Friday morning, April 12th, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona.
Hank, as he was known by all his friends, was born on September 12, 1949 in Miami Beach, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester Henry Laister, and Doris Reardon Laister. Hank is survived by his brother, Melvyn George Laister, wife Mary Ellen, sister, Mary Linda Maas, husband David, nephew, Marshall Brisbin Laister, wife Jennifer, grandniece McKayla Reese Laister, and Maria Miller, a very special friend.
Hank attended the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, and was an avid Gator fan. Hank was a sports fan who loved the Philadelphia Phillies, Miami Dolphins, and the Boston Celtics.
After an early retirement from Avnet, he was the Front Desk Manager at Bella Vista Senior Living, where he also lived, in Mesa, A.Z. Hank also developed an interest, and knowledge of computers over the years, and Mary Ellen (Sister-in-Law) says 'I not only lost my brother-in-law of fifty-two years, but my computer Consultant."
There will be a "Celebration of Life" on Saturday, May 4th from 1:00 to 3:00 pm for family and friends in the dining room at Bella Vista Senior Living, 1825 W Emelita Avenue, Mesa, Arizona 25202.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 1, 2019