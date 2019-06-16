|
|
Chester Kahn
- - Chester Kahn passed away on June 1, 2019 at the age of 83. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and his siblings.
Chester was born in 1936 in Pine Springs, Arizona. He was raised in a traditional Navajo lifestyle with livestock & farming, and born into a family of Navajo silversmiths and rug weavers. He attended the Pine Springs BIA day school, Shiprock Indian School, and graduated from Stewart Indian School in Nevada.
Chester developed as a silversmith & painter and won many awards. As an artist, he painted under his Navajo name of "Tso Yazzy", painting the large mural inside the Gallup Indian Center. He also illustrated books: Warriors of the Rainbow, Strange Journey and The Winds Erase Your Footprints.
In 1968 he moved his family, including six children, to Chinle to direct the Chinle Office of Navajo Economic Opportunity. He became an executive for Dine' Bits'iis Ba'ahiiya' Inc., which built the Chinle Nursing Home, Chinle Valley School, and Canyon De Chelly housing.
Chester's most well- known murals are the "Circle of Light" murals inside Ellis Tanner Trading Company in Gallup; 64 murals that depict prominent Navajo people and history. He painted 36 murals inside the historic El Rancho Hotel, the large mural in Gallup called the "Native American Trading", and murals in the Fort Defiance Hospital, Pueblo Pintado Clinic, Thunderbird Jewelry, Indian Wells School, and Love's Trading Post.
Chester also was a master silversmith, designing & making: concho belts, necklaces, bracelets, bolo ties. His style was unique and contemporary and is featured in several Native American jewelry books.
Chester traveled extensively, lectured on Native American spirituality & traditions, Navajo arts & culture; spoke at the Gathering of Eagles and for the Circle of Light Foundation.
In 2008 Chester was named "Living Treasure" for the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial and served as Grand Marshal. In 2011 he was named Arizona Indian Living Treasure.
Chester was passionate about world peace and unity. He was a dedicated member of the Baha'i Faith, becoming a member of the National Spiritual Assembly of the United States. The funeral was held on June 4.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 16, 2019