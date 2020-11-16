Chester Otis Wort



Phoenix - Chester Otis Wort (71) passed away peacefully on November 13th, 2020 in Phoenix after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Pittsburg, Kansas to Ralph and Velma Wort, and moved to Phoenix in the Sixties. He worked as a Warehouse Worker for Pilgrim Pride and various other businesses in Phoenix. He is survived by his wife, Janet, of 40 years, and many loving family members. He was preceded in death by his parents. Chester was the sweetest guy in the world, and loved doing special things for others. He especially loved being with his family. He will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.









