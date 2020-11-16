1/
Chester Otis Wort
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chester Otis Wort

Phoenix - Chester Otis Wort (71) passed away peacefully on November 13th, 2020 in Phoenix after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Pittsburg, Kansas to Ralph and Velma Wort, and moved to Phoenix in the Sixties. He worked as a Warehouse Worker for Pilgrim Pride and various other businesses in Phoenix. He is survived by his wife, Janet, of 40 years, and many loving family members. He was preceded in death by his parents. Chester was the sweetest guy in the world, and loved doing special things for others. He especially loved being with his family. He will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home
717 West Dobbins Road
Phoenix, AZ 85041
(602) 276-3601
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved