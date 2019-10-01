|
Chong Shing Wu
Peoria - Chong Shing Wu (Johnson Wu), 77, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 2:15pm due to complications from a prior heart surgery. He was born in Tainan, Taiwan on December 25, 1941 and graduated from Tamkang University with a degree in Mathematics. Chong Shing went to work for Air America in Vietnam before immigrating to the United States in 1975. He worked for Yellow Front as a member of their management team for 10-years before venturing out to start his own import/export business. Additionally Chong Shing would later form Luxwu Corporation; an International financing business. He was a world traveling entrepreneur who was unafraid of risk in the pursuit of his dreams. He was kind, fair, easy to talk to and above all; a generous man with his time and his wisdom. Chong Shing was a man of strong character, a highly regarded and well-respected businessman who will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his father Ming Yu, mother Pi Yee Wong and younger brother Shang Xue in Taiwan and his only son, Genehun. Chong Shing Wu is survived by his wife of 50 years - Ellen, 3 daughters (Hui, Ying, Jean), 3 sisters (Jeanine, Vivi, Meng Hao) and 1 brother (John) in Taiwan along with his grandchildren (Brandon, Erica, Sarah, Adam, Collin, Audrey, Emma, Ellie and Ariana) as well as numerous brother and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews. A viewing and Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, Oct 6th from 10am-12pm at Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary (719 N 27th Ave. Phoenix. 85009). Light food and refreshments will be served following the service.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019