Resources
More Obituaries for Chris Cravens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris Cravens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chris Cravens Obituary
Chris Cravens

Phoenix - Chris Cravens, 45, died suddenly on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Chris was a beloved son, brother and uncle. Chris is survived by his parents Gary and Shirley, Eufaula, OK; his brothers Curtis and Kevin, Phoenix; Jerry (Jennifer), Peoria, AZ; a nephew, Jake; and nieces Josie and Jordyn, Peoria. Chris was born on April 23, 1974 in Little Rock, AR. He was raised in Oklahoma City, OK and Phoenix, AZ. He graduated from Greenway High School and attended Arizona State University. He worked for Wells Fargo as an underwriter for many years. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Grand Community Baptist Church, 18350 N. Goldwater Ridge Dr., Surprise, AZ. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.