Chris Cravens
Phoenix - Chris Cravens, 45, died suddenly on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Chris was a beloved son, brother and uncle. Chris is survived by his parents Gary and Shirley, Eufaula, OK; his brothers Curtis and Kevin, Phoenix; Jerry (Jennifer), Peoria, AZ; a nephew, Jake; and nieces Josie and Jordyn, Peoria. Chris was born on April 23, 1974 in Little Rock, AR. He was raised in Oklahoma City, OK and Phoenix, AZ. He graduated from Greenway High School and attended Arizona State University. He worked for Wells Fargo as an underwriter for many years. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Grand Community Baptist Church, 18350 N. Goldwater Ridge Dr., Surprise, AZ. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019