Chris McJohn Welker
Phoenix - Chris McJohn Welker, 69, longtime valley drummer, passed away on June 28 due to complications from pneumonia. Chris was born Nov. 9, 1949 in Phoenix and also lived in Banff, Alberta Canada. He graduated from Sunnyslope High School in 1967 and played in the Wanderers band. He was a musician most of his life playing with many local bands including Big Pete Pearson, Coldshott and the Hurricane Horns and the local Santana band. He was preceded in death by his mother Peggy and is survived by his cousin Shane Coultis Sr of Banff as well as many musician friends and special friends Donna Hastings and Manuel Gonzales. A celebration of Life will be held on Sat. Aug 3 at Spoke & Wheel, 8525 N. Central Ave, Phoenix. Donations greatly appreciated to cover celebration expenses.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 28, 2019