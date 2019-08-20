Resources
More Obituaries for Chris Layden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris Michael Layden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chris Michael Layden Obituary
Chris Michael Layden

Chandler - Chris M. Layden passed away on August 14, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Karen Layden of the home and two children of MI, Robert M. and Robin Marie, plus one grandchild Camile Molina. A memorial gathering will be on August 26, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:30 AM at Bueler Mortuary, 14 West Hulet Drive, Chandler, Arizona. Burial will be at 1pm at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Road,Phoenix, Az 85024 (480)513-3600. For full obituary seeBuelermortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.