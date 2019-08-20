|
|
Chris Michael Layden
Chandler - Chris M. Layden passed away on August 14, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Karen Layden of the home and two children of MI, Robert M. and Robin Marie, plus one grandchild Camile Molina. A memorial gathering will be on August 26, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:30 AM at Bueler Mortuary, 14 West Hulet Drive, Chandler, Arizona. Burial will be at 1pm at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Road,Phoenix, Az 85024 (480)513-3600. For full obituary seeBuelermortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 20, 2019