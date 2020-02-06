|
|
Christa Crutcher
Phoenix - Christa Teresia Crutcher a wonderful woman born in Reigersfeld Oberschlesien Germany, died peacefully on January 29th at the age of 88. She always carried herself with grace and dignity. She was loved, is missed and her memory will always be cherished. She was a devoted wife to John for 65 years, loving and proud mother of Paul (Kimberly), Jim (Cheryl) and Gary (Catherine), a special Oma to 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren and respectful and kind to her daughters-in-law. Both John and Paul preceded her to heaven. In spite of the distance between them she had a strong, close bond with her older surviving sister Maria in Germany. A hard worker, Christa always kept herself busy. She was an outstanding cook, seamstress, knitter, crocheter, bowler and housekeeper while always keeping a tight rein on the family finances. She blessed us all with the valuable example of being strong in body, mind and spirit. A special thanks to Sheila her private caregiver and Crina and her wonderful staff at Active Care Homes for their loving kind care. A celebration of life will be scheduled for Family and Friends soon. Christa's service will be held for Family only at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
•Mom thank you for always believing in me and teaching me to be polite and appreciative of others. I love you, Jim
•Mom, when I needed you the most, you stood by me. Forever Grateful, Kim
•Proud to be named after such a strong woman, all my love Christa
•Thank you for making my wedding dress. It was very special. I'll always remember your kindness and taking me into your home when Jim and I were 14. I loved the things you used to sew for me. Love Cheryl
•We were blessed to have Christa with us, we got to know her kindness and love for her family, caregivers, and everyone around her, our thoughts and prayers are with you all, may God rest her in peace, Crina
•I miss being in your presence and seeing your warm smile, our conversations. Mostly I will miss hearing you say "I love you so much" before I left for the day. You were a Beautiful Strong Amazing woman! Rest in Peace! "I love you so much". Sheila
•Grandma you gave everything a little boy that grew into a man needed from his grandma. A truly special, and loving Bond. Jess
•Mom you battled cancer for half of your life never to complain, if anything you taught me it is how to conquer anything life brings us. You will always be on a pedestal. I love you Gary
•Oma thank you for being the best Oma for helping mom and dad raise us. We love you so much! Gavin, Jameson and Luca
Auf Wiedersehen (Goodbye)
Mit Liebe (With Love)
In honor of Christa's love of the Library, memorial contributions may be made to the Phoenix Public Library Foundation in Memory of Christa Crutcher. (P.O. Box 3735, Phoenix, AZ 85030) or at www.phoenixlibraryfoundation.org
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 6 to Feb. 16, 2020