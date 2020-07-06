Christen Lynn Dembinski
Chandler - On June 27th, Christen Lynn Dembinski of Chandler, Arizona, passed away at the way too young age of 43. She is survived by her loving Husband John Levy, her brothers and sisters Margaret, Bill, Susan, Jennifer, and Jonathan, her father Leo and his wife Joy, and her children Eric, Nicole, and Aaron. She will be joining her mother Mary Kathleen who also passed far too young, 20 years ago February, in heaven.
Christen's impact on this World, in our lives, and in the Phoenix area will be sorely missed as a wife, a family member, a friend, and as a member of the business community as well.
Christen's professional career was spent entirely in banking where she established a stellar reputation. Having studied at Cambridge, and graduating Santa Clara University, she was hired at Bank One in 1999 by a fellow Xavier alum.
Full of affection, energy and love, she was everyone's favorite Auntie, even in her twenties, and literally grew up with all of the children.
As a friend, one would have to wonder if there could be a better one. She was best friends to many, including John whom she was friends with for a few years before they dated. All were lucky to have known her. She enhanced others lives, but was always unassuming and rarely if ever asked for much of anything, she was a better listener than talker...except for a few, but basically, she was as much as one can be, the perfect friend. She was a wonderful wife, and the best friend to her husband. Rest in Peace my Darling Christen.
Christen will be cremated this week.
