Phoenix - Christian Taylor Munz, 24, went to heaven on August 14, 2019. He was the son of Robin Lee Munz and David Neville Anderson, born in Laguna Beach, CA. He grew up in Phoenix, AZ, attended Coronado High School and graduated in May 2017. He attended Christ Church Lutheran and was on the Phoenix Swim club SOS team. He enjoyed swimming, bike rides, working out at the gym, tennis, golf, playing guitar, doing his artwork, bowling, cooking and being with his family. He will be remembered as a gentle giant, an athlete, a pure heart with child-like innocence, a loving son. He is survived by mother Robin Munz and best friend and father-figure Tony Carlise. A visitation will be held 6-8 pm on Tues., Aug 20, 2019 at Christ Church Lutheran, 3901 E. Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018. Services will be on Wed., Aug 21 at 11:00 am, also at the church.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 17, 2019