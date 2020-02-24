|
|
Christine Frantz
Apache Junction - Christine (Chris) Frantz, 68, daughter of the late Steve Kolarich and Victoria Alfieri Kolarich, passed away on February 21, 2020 after short notice at her home in Apache Junction, Arizona. She was born on February 16, 1952 in Niagara Falls, New York and was raised in the typical Italian household. She attend the Our Lady of Rosary School and then graduated from Niagara Falls High School in 1972. When younger she used to give tours of Niagara Falls. In 1974 she had her son Damian where they moved throughout the world from Germany to Montana. She later moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1985. In Tucson she met the love of her life, Neil Carlson. Neil was always by her side, and they were truly soul mates. Chris then started to work for the University of Arizona in Tucson in 1991 and once she moved to the valley she ended up working as an Administrative Associate at the U of A College of Medicine Phoenix Campus for the Dean. Chris always was able to light up the room wherever she went. With her witty humor and her amazing stories, it was guaranteed that there would be laughter going on. She was able to take any situation and the funniest thing in the world would come out of her mouth. She was also extremely caring. She made sure the everyone was always being cared for correctly and all their needs were met. It didn't matter the relationship she had with you, she would pray for any person. As well as an avid bingo player, she loved to spontaneously do exciting things and loved to do activities with her family! She is survived by her domestic partner, Neil Carlson; son, Damian Frantz; grandson, Avery Frantz; nephew, Steven Kolarich; uncle, James Kolarich, and numerous friends. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Melcher Mortuary Mission Chapel & Crematory. For information, please visit www.melchermission.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020