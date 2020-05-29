Christine M. Allinich
Christine M. Allinich passed away on May 12, 2020, while in her husband's arms, in their home in Glendale, Arizona. Also present was her loving sister Denise Fraemohs who was always by Chris's side. Christine (Chris) was born in Kansas City, Kansas to Rudolph and Bernice Sackuvich. Chris is survived by her husband of 44 years, Greg Allinich, and their beloved Doberman Pincher, Izzy, her sister Virginia and her husband Shelley, her sister Denise and her husband Michael, her brother Gene and his wife Susan and her brother Ronnie and his wife Wendy, nieces and nephews. After their marriage in 1976, Chris and Greg moved to Arizona where Chris spent 34 years of her career in the Insurance business before retiring in April of 2017. Chris enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, traveling and riding in her fast and loud hot rods. Pastor Jerry once stated that "To be Absent from the Body is to be Present with the Lord." May God Bless you, watch over you and take care of you. I will always love you and be with you forever. Your loving husband, Greg.




Published in The Arizona Republic from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
