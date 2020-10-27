Christine Marie Powers



Scottsdale - Christine Marie Powers, 85, passed away 10/23/2020 in Scottsdale, AZ. Christine was born on April 11, 1935 in Cleveland, OH to Domenic and Lucy Parillo. She was selfless, caring, a provider of love, wisdom, and fantastic food! Not a single guest left hungry. Christine is survived by her sister Mary; son John; daughter-in-law Joyce; grandchildren Emily, Logan, Ashton, Tracey and Katie; great-grandchildren Sydney, Scarlett, Emmitt, Presley, Adelina and Sadie. Mass will be held at St. Daniel the Prophet Catholic Church, 1030 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ. on Saturday, October 31st at 12 pm, with a Rosary starting at 11:30.









