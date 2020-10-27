1/1
Christine Marie Powers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine Marie Powers

Scottsdale - Christine Marie Powers, 85, passed away 10/23/2020 in Scottsdale, AZ. Christine was born on April 11, 1935 in Cleveland, OH to Domenic and Lucy Parillo. She was selfless, caring, a provider of love, wisdom, and fantastic food! Not a single guest left hungry. Christine is survived by her sister Mary; son John; daughter-in-law Joyce; grandchildren Emily, Logan, Ashton, Tracey and Katie; great-grandchildren Sydney, Scarlett, Emmitt, Presley, Adelina and Sadie. Mass will be held at St. Daniel the Prophet Catholic Church, 1030 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ. on Saturday, October 31st at 12 pm, with a Rosary starting at 11:30.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved