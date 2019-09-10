|
Christine Mercado Barton
- - Christine Mercado Barton. Died following a brief illness at 64. Married to Charles Barton for 22 years. Five children: Joe Peck, married to Rita Peck, with 2 children - Olivia and Alex. Nick Peck, with Gracie Martinez has a son - Anthony. Shaun Peck, married to Stacy Peck, with 2 children - Alayna and Quintin. Austin Barton, married to Holly, with 1 child - Jake. Rene, only daughter who died before she had a chance to know her mother. Four younger brothers: Mike, married to Candie, with 3 children - Kellie (and daughter Paige), Michael and Mara. Robert, spouse to Dale Condon. John, married to Cheryl with 1 child - Kristen. Stevie, died early in life. Parents: Angelo and Beatrice Mercado, both died some years ago.
Chris was the first child and only girl in the Mercado family. With each new brother, her position as favorite child was solidified. She watched over her younger brothers, often acting as a second Mom, but mostly as a supportive big sister. She frequently mediated her brothers' fights as brothers sometimes do and despite her size, managed to subdue the testosterone fueled disputes.
She excelled in school both academically and socially. In high school, she was one of the "popular" kids although she fiercely denied it. It was hard to deny given that she was a varsity cheerleader and Homecoming queen. Throughout her life, she developed lifelong friendships that endured over the years despite the distance. Some went as far as stalking to find her.
Chris found her 'work home' when she started working with Bob Huffard some 25 years ago. Together they opened the management office for Knight Management in 1997. The friendship, like many others, continued beyond work.
Family meant everything to Chris. She spent most of her free time with her husband, sons, daughters in law and especially her grandchildren. Chris eagerly accompanied her husband to roping competitions and golf outings or just relaxing at home. When her sons were younger, she chased them around town to watch them as they participated in almost every sport. She always found time to play with her grandchildren from 'action hero dress up' to quiet time painting. Rare was the time when she missed a t-ball game, soccer game or other extracurricular activity for anyone in her family.
Chris was excited to reconnect with her many high school friends, particularly at her most recent reunion. Many said that it was if they were never apart.
Chris' impact on so many lives will endure. We have all learned so much from her compassion and caring and take that with us as we move on without her physical presence.
Chris will be interred at St. Francis Cemetery, 2033 N 48th St. / Phoenix, AZ 85008 on Saturday September 14, 2019. Following a short service, there will be a private celebration of her life. Rather than flowers, the family asks that donations in her name be sent to Brain Aneurysm Foundation, 269 Hanover St., Bldg 3, Hanover, MA 02339 (www.bafound.org).
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 10, 2019