Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Channon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Courtney Channon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher Courtney Channon Obituary
Christopher Courtney Channon

Glendale - December 24, 1966 ~ December 26, 2019

Christopher Courtney Channon, age 53, of Glendale, Arizona died suddenly December 26th, 2019.

Chris' passion was music; he was a gifted luthier. Beloved son of Beverly Anne (Jack Ellis) and the late Courtney. Proud father of Vincent (Lindsay Helton), Corinne and Brianna; dear grandfather of Stella and Cash; dear grandson of Thelma Gelinas (Harold) and the late Courtney Sr.; dear brother of Ken and Karl (Sherilyn) and uncle of Matthew and Symantha. Chris will also be deeply missed by his aunts, uncles and cousins and by Michelle Wheeler-Hicks and Renee Channon and their families.

May he rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements were completed in Phoenix, Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -