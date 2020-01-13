|
Christopher Courtney Channon
Glendale - December 24, 1966 ~ December 26, 2019
Christopher Courtney Channon, age 53, of Glendale, Arizona died suddenly December 26th, 2019.
Chris' passion was music; he was a gifted luthier. Beloved son of Beverly Anne (Jack Ellis) and the late Courtney. Proud father of Vincent (Lindsay Helton), Corinne and Brianna; dear grandfather of Stella and Cash; dear grandson of Thelma Gelinas (Harold) and the late Courtney Sr.; dear brother of Ken and Karl (Sherilyn) and uncle of Matthew and Symantha. Chris will also be deeply missed by his aunts, uncles and cousins and by Michelle Wheeler-Hicks and Renee Channon and their families.
May he rest in peace.
Funeral arrangements were completed in Phoenix, Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020