Christopher J Gorecki
Scottsdale - Christopher Gorecki of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on January 1, 2020. Chris was born on February 5, 1989 in Holyoke Massachusetts and grew up in Scottsdale AZ and most recently resided in San Francisco CA. Chris is survived by his loving and devoted parents Teresa and Christopher Gorecki of Webster NY and Scottsdale AZ and his sister & best friend Rachael F Gorecki.
Chris graduated from Chaparral High School in Scottsdale AZ and the University of Arizona in Tucson AZ. He was a gifted athlete and especially excelled in basketball. He loved to run and lift weights at the gym and was an avid movie watcher, loved music and had an insane obsession with Cars. Chris was a huge sports fan and some of his most favorites teams: Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns. He had an extensive collection of sport jerseys. Chris loved dogs, especially his chocolate lab Dougey who he lost this past summer.
While Chris was living in San Francisco he was employed at Expensify as a Senior Leader. His positions at Expensify gave him the opportunity to travel all around the world for which he was so grateful. He truly loved the company, its leadership and his work family. He loved going to work every day. Chris's travels included Portugal, Netherlands, Spain, France, Thailand, Cambodia, Australia, Indonesia, Japan, South Koreas, Italy, Germany, Mexico, Argentina and Uruguay.
Chris really loved life and spending time with his family and friends. Chris will always be remembered most for his kindness, loyalty, generosity, sense of humor and his beautiful smile. His infectious laugh that would light up any room.
Chris is survived by his grandfather Ret. Lt Col. Russell G. Perkins, of Scottsdale AZ and grandmother Barbara Wagner of Easthampton, Ma; predeceased by his Nanny Rosemary F. Perkins, grandfather George Gorecki and step grandfather Richard Wagner. He also leaves behind his Aunties, Maggie Perkins Seekonk MA, Elaine Pinkos (Ted) Leland NC, Claire Hearron Granville MA, Rose Webber (Tom) Verona WI, Lisa Russell (Bob) Longmeadow MA, Uncles, Craig Gorecki (Lori) Glendale AZ and George Gorecki (Michelle) Easthampton, MA. His cousins Sara Seyboth Seekonk, MA, Elizabeth S. Perkins Allston MA, Thomas J (TJ) Webber, Andrew Webber of Milwaukee, WI and Abbey Webber, Verona WI; Jordan Russell Longmeadow, MA, Sara Gorecki, Easthampton, MA, Cody Gorecki, Brody Gorecki, Jayden Gorecki and Ella Gorecki Glendale AZ.
A celebration of Chris's life will be held a Scottsdale Bible Church on Thursday, January 9th viewing 1-3pm, Celebration of Life 3-4pm, Reception 4-6pm.
Location address: 7601 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale AZ 85260.
In lieu of flowers or if you would like to make donation in Christopher's name please do so to either of these:
Desert Labrador Retriever Rescue
http://www.dlrrphoenix.org/donate or
Zeus Oncology Fund
http://www.zeusoncologyfund.org/donate or one of your own choosing
