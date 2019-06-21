|
|
Christopher Jeffrey Lewis
Phoenix - Christopher Jeffrey Lewis, 37, passed away on June 14, 2019. He was born on November 22, 1981 in Wabash, Indiana to Jeffrey and Susan (Ross) Lewis. He graduated from Desert Vista High School in Ahwatukee in 2000. He left behind 3 sons, Adam William Lewis (13), Owen Spencer Lewis (11), and Gavin Andrew Lewis (7) and a soon to be 4th son due in September with his girlfriend Alisha Rietveld, and a brother, Kyle Lewis. He was an amazing son, brother, uncle, friend and most importantly FATHER. Chris absolutely adored his children and family. Chris' celebration of life party will be held Saturday June 22nd from 1-4 p.m. at the Ahwatukee Foothills Golf Clubhouse, located at 2201 E. Clubhouse Drive, Phoenix AZ 85048. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Chris Lewis Family Support Fund at www.gofundme.com/the-chris-lewis-family-support-fund for the children.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 21, 2019