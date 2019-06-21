Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ahwatukee Foothills Golf Clubhouse
2201 E. Clubhouse Drive
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Jeffrey Lewis


1981 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Christopher Jeffrey Lewis Obituary
Christopher Jeffrey Lewis

Phoenix - Christopher Jeffrey Lewis, 37, passed away on June 14, 2019. He was born on November 22, 1981 in Wabash, Indiana to Jeffrey and Susan (Ross) Lewis. He graduated from Desert Vista High School in Ahwatukee in 2000. He left behind 3 sons, Adam William Lewis (13), Owen Spencer Lewis (11), and Gavin Andrew Lewis (7) and a soon to be 4th son due in September with his girlfriend Alisha Rietveld, and a brother, Kyle Lewis. He was an amazing son, brother, uncle, friend and most importantly FATHER. Chris absolutely adored his children and family. Chris' celebration of life party will be held Saturday June 22nd from 1-4 p.m. at the Ahwatukee Foothills Golf Clubhouse, located at 2201 E. Clubhouse Drive, Phoenix AZ 85048. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Chris Lewis Family Support Fund at www.gofundme.com/the-chris-lewis-family-support-fund for the children.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.