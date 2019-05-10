Christopher Mark Heisig



Budoia, Italy - Christopher Mark Heisig passed away at his home in Budoia, Italy on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the age of 44. Chris was born in Arcadia, California on October 15, 1974. He graduated from Lakenheath High School in 1993 and furthered his education by earning both a Bachelor's degree in Business Management and a Master's degree in Human Resources. He joined the United Stated Air Force and was honorably discharged after serving 8 years. He went on to work for the Defense Logistics Agency at Aviano Air Force Base, Italy.



Chris spent much of his time volunteering as a football coach at the high school where his sons played football. He also loved officiating intramural sports that were conducted on the Air Force bases where he and Andrea were stationed. Most of all, Chris made it a point to ensure he showed his love and support to his family, selflessly devoting himself to each of their needs. If somebody needed an ear to bend, Chris was there. If somebody needed advice, Chris stopped what he was doing to help that person. If somebody needed a shoulder to cry on, he was there for them and looked after them as if they were one of his own. He was always determined, never hesitant and never bashful about living his life.



Chris is survived by his loving wife Andrea of 11 years. They were married in Utah on April 15, 2008.



He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Andrea of Florida; his daughter, Elora; his sons, Brandon and Tony; his father, Pete; stepmother, Lynn; brothers, Michael, Daniel and Rick; and loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Heisig, and grandparents Phil and Jane Heisig.



A visitation will be held at 4:30 pm, followed by a funeral service at 5:30 pm on Saturday May 11, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Chapel, 926 S. Litchfield Rd., Goodyear, Arizona 85338. The family is encouraging anybody who has their "Chris moment" stories to share their story during the service. Condolences for the family may be left at www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com. Published in The Arizona Republic on May 10, 2019