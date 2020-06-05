Christopher P. Kastanias
1945 - 2020
Christopher P. Kastanias was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on June 27, 1945 and passed away in Mesa, Arizona on June 2, 2020.

A celebration of Chris' life will be held at Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery, 7900 E Main Street, Mesa, Arizona 85207 on June 11, 2020 at 2:00pm. For additional service information please call 480-832-2850.

Survived by his spouse of 48 years and 11 months of marriage, Eileen "Ginger" Kastanias; his son Stephen and daughter, DeAnna; grandchildren, Michael, Billy, and Christopher; his sisters, Mariam, Kali, Nancy, and Christina; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Chris was welcomed by his father, Christ Kastanias, mother, Nancy (McCoy) Kastanias; daughter, Kimberly; grandson, Patrick; sisters, Daphne, Stella, Sophie and JoAnne; and brothers, Perry and Nicholas.

Chris was a Master Upholsterer. Chris, with Ginger, opened Custom Touch Upholstery in 1980 and retired in 2015. They owned Custom Touch Upholstery for 35 years, the oldest continuous upholstery company in mesa, Arizona. Chris also taught upholstery at Rio Salado Community College for five years.

One of Chris' biggest joys was music and dancing with his partner Ginger. Chris and Ginger once owned a greyhound race dog named Custom touch. The greyhound ran at Apache Greyhound track. Chris and Ginger were inseparable. Chris was proud to be an amazing husband, a phenomenal father, and an awesome baby brother. Chris moved from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Mesa, Arizona on August 4th, 1979.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Arizona Alzheimer's Association. https://www.alz.org/






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mountain View Memorial Gardens
7900 East Main Street
Mesa, AZ 85207-8948
(480) 832-2850
