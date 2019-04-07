Resources
Christopher Perry Randle


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Christopher Perry Randle Obituary
Christopher Perry Randle

- - Born 1/17/1968, Passed 2/16/2019.

Chris is survived by his parents George and Joan Randle, twin brother John Randle, sister in law Nancy Randle and nephew Dean Doty.

Chris will be dearly missed by his family and the many people he worked with at Costco for an amazing seventeen years. Chris was born in Phoenix, Arizona and remained here for the duration of his life. Chris loved going to his land up north and spending long weekends relaxing. Chris spent his final years caring for his elderly parents George and Joan.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 7, 2019
