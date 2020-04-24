|
|
Christopher Ray Milisci
On November 15th in 1967, in a small hospital in White Plains, New York, Christopher Ray Milisci was welcomed into this world by Christiane and Richard Milisci. As a toddler, his family moved to Wichita Falls, Texas, where his father began his medical practice. Chris enjoyed a childhood of running freely through the rolling plains of Texas and graduated from Wichita Falls High School with beautiful memories and friends. Growing up with a French mother and an Italian-American father in Texas, Chris was lucky enough to be able to meld European culture with his Texan roots through traveling across America and Europe with his family, while being exposed to diverse cultures with his siblings.
Sandwiched in between his older brother, Rick, and his younger sister, Monique, Chris often had to create his own adventures, as most middle children do. Whether it was teaching himself how to golf or not owning a backpack until college, Chris tended to uncover the unconventional aspects of life. Due to his unique upbringing, Chris was already going to see the world differently than most, purely based on circumstance. However, anyone who knew Chris, knows that his unusual upbringing is not what made him so special. Chris Milisci was a once in a generation type of man. His generosity and chivalry filled every space he entered, even if he did not say a word. With a heart larger than the moon, Chris could not stand the idea of favoritism. Chris' three kids, Max (23), Josie (20), and Guy (12), can all attest to that. Chris believed that every single aspect and moment of life was important, and that there were no such thing as unimportant people.
Although Chris did not follow a linear path to his success, he found success in his own manner. Drawing on inspiration from his parents' involvement in an IHOP in Wichita Falls, Chris began training with IHOP corporate in Dallas with hopes of buying his own franchise. With the support of his parents, Chris bought an underperforming IHOP in Phoenix at the age of 23; he packed up a U-Haul and left his favorite state of Texas in a caravan with his Mom to pursue his dream in Arizona. At the time, Chris did not know what he had been dreaming of, but he knew he wanted to be entrepreneurial. As Chris began growing Romulus Restaurant Group, he came to the realization that his accomplishments held little meaning without the love of his life by his side, Abbie Kellogg. Chris met Abbie in 1986 in Austin, Texas on a blind date and married her in Phoenix in 1995. They were soul mates.
After Abbie and Chris celebrated their commencement at the University of Texas At Austin in 1990, Chris moved to Phoenix, Arizona with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Economics in hand and focused on growing his business. Chris purchased his first IHOP in 1991, began working 18-hour days, and would even help the cooks flip pancakes during the Sunday Rush. While reviewing menus and running his first restaurant, Chris developed the Romulus Restaurant Group, named after his beloved grandfather Romolo "Ray" Milisci. Chris always had a strong affinity for his grandfather, an Italian immigrant who moved to the United Sates through Ellis Island at nineteen. Chris dedicated his twenties to growing his business. Although Chris had started a family, Chris continued to work long days and would often come home smelling like bacon grease. Chris ended up turning that single restaurant into the Romulus Restaurant Group which is now the largest IHOP franchisee in the system. He always said none of it would have been possible or meaningful without Abbie and his kids.
Not only could Chris make Michelin star worthy pancakes, he could also beat anyone on the golf course. Chris was a scratch golfer with the patience of a saint and the determination of a soldier. Chris found solace and comfort on long greens and wanted to share that feeling of peace with his family. He enjoyed the competition, but always maintained an impeccable sense of honesty and fair play; he won and lost with grace. Chris could not stay still very long and decided at a young age that he needed something to do when the courses were covered in snow, so he decided to teach himself how to ski. No matter how many times Abbie begged Chris to be careful, Chris somehow always found himself on the edge of a snow-covered cliff, in an avalanche, or having to use his skis as ladders to find fresh snow. Chris had an adventurous spirit and wanted to share all of his adventures and endeavors with his family. Chris only traveled places where his kids and Abbie were welcomed, and he made it his mission to travel the world with his family. Everything Chris did, and every success he welcomed, he shared with those he loved.
He also served on the Economics Advisory Committee at the University of Texas and the University of Texas Development Board. Chris dedicated a vast amount of time and energy to a wide variety of organizations, but most of his philanthropic efforts can be found in educational institutions in Arizona and Texas. Chris was also a member and the president of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity and the Texas Cowboys. He was a member of Young Presidents Organization as well. Almost everything Chris did was to enrich the lives of those he cared about.
Although Chris worked extremely hard and had many pursuits, he spent the majority of his time with his family. Chris always put his family first and never sacrificed his relationships to gain more success; in fact, Chris was happiest drinking red wine with Abbie and his kids in the middle of nowhere in Montana. Second to that, Chris' heart lived in the Darrel K. Royal Football stadium. There is not a single Texas football game that Chris missed. Chris took Guy and Max to every single Texas vs. Oklahoma game. Some of Chris' first and most formative memories with Abbie began with the Longhorns, and he was determined to keep that family tradition alive.
Chris Milisci lived a beautiful, graceful life that revolved around his compassion and love for others. Chris was not afraid of failure, but would never go down without a fight, and that is how he spent the last days of his life. Chris fought his metastatic appendiceal cancer until the very end; he even went golfing a few times when he was on hospice.
Chris Milisci passed away peacefully on April 19th, 2020 at his home in Paradise Valley with Abbie, Max, Josie, and Guy by his side. He is also survived by his parents, Doctor Richard and Christiane Milisci, and his two siblings, Rick Milisci and Monique Norman. Before his passing he told Abbie, he had no regrets and wished them all to live a life filled with love, happiness, and acceptance. Chris Milisci lived a beautiful life that was cut far too short, but he took advantage of every moment he had on this earth. Although Chris is not physically here, his generous and loving spirit lives on, and he will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020