Christopher Robert ShannonPhoenix - Christopher Shannon, 63, born an Arizona native, passed away on August 29, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. He is survived by his son Michael and daughter Alysia. Chris was a beloved brother to Connie Pharm, David Shannon and Carol Shannon. He loved getting his hands dirty, whether he was working on cars, motorcycles, or his work as an engineer for Honeywell. He was a great listener, with the warmest smile and kind heart. Chris was a father and grandfather who will be greatly missed. Chris will be laid to rest and reunited with his mother Virginia Grabowski Shannon at the National Veterans Memorial Cemetery on September 14, 2020. "Home again, home again, jiggty jig."