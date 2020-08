Christopher V RollScottsdale - Christopher V. Roll, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona, died unexpectedly on July 15, 2020. He was a school bus driver for Tempe Elementary School District for 16 years and enjoyed riding his motorcycles, listening to music, collecting nostalgia, the outdoors and his cats. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and coworkers. A Service will be streamed on the Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery Facebook. Please visit DignityMemorial.com for more information.