Apache Junction - Christopher Sean Walker, age 53 of Apache Junction, Arizona, passed away on April 9, 2019 after a brief illness. Christopher was born on May 17, 1965 to Stephen G. Walker and Sally McKenna in Gainesville, Florida. He was a 1984 graduate of Dobson High School. After graduation, Chris worked for Progressive and Classic roofing. He also worked for Diversified Metal Fabrication until an accident forced him into early retirement. He loved camping and fishing. He is survived by his father Stephen Walker in Flagstaff, Arizona, his mother Sally McKenna in Kiltimagh, Ireland, his sister Erin Walker in New York City, and his lifelong partner Gina M. Behrendsen in Apache Junction, Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 28, 2019
