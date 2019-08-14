|
Christy Lee Smith
Apache Junction - Christy Lee Smith, 63, passed away Thursday August 8, 2019 after a brief hospital stay. Christy was predeceased by her father, Edward A. Rood, mother Sarah L. Rood, sister, Dorothy Cevasco, brothers Stephen R. Rood and Jeffrey A. Rood. She is survived by her husband Bradly K. Smith, son Bradley K. Smith, Jr., daughter Jessica R. Smith, grandchildren Jeffrey Serrano, Evan Smith, Elise Smith and Emilia Smith, brothers Thomas E. Rood of Savannah, GA and Edward A. Rood of Belleview, FL.
Christy loved drag racing, horses, going to the lake, Packers football, music and spending time with family. She had an adventurous soul and always had a smile on her face. Christy was registered as an organ donor and after helping those in need, her body will be donated to science.
A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help with expenses, https://www.gofundme.com/f/zngbe-christy-smith-memorial-fund. A Celebration of her Life will be held this Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Pacific Manor, 10220 E Apache Trail Apache Junction, AZ 85120 in the clubhouse.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 14, 2019