Chuck H. Williams
Chuck H. Williams passed away on January 15th. He was born on July 13, 1963 to Harold and Sherry Williams. Chuck attended Paradise Valley High School and loved to wreak havoc with his family and friends at the dunes. He leaves behind his mother, Sherry Parrish, his son, Cody Williams, his daughter, Kaylyn Walsh, and his two grandsons. He was well loved and will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held to honor Chuck on Saturday, February 1st at 2:00pm. We will celebrate in true Chuck style, so please come as you are. Contact Kaylyn Walsh for the address.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, 2020