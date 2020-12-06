Claire Boakes Spencer



Phoenix - Claire Boakes Spencer, age 95, died on December 4, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. She is survived by her daughters Gail Petersen Hock (Alan) and Sandra Falardeau (Paul Benson), grandchildren; Carson Mell (Kelly Loudenberg), Lauren Lumer (Rayee) and Grant Falardeau, great granddaughters; Alana Lumer, Evyn Lumer and Dusty Mell, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Eric Petersen, grandson Taylor Mell, and sisters Doris Hassen and Beatrice Hearne. Claire was born on May 28, 1925 in Essington, Pennsylvania and had a fulfilling career as an executive secretary at Valley National Bank in Phoenix. After retiring, she moved to California and worked for Chris Rose Productions at Warner Brothers. She was very proud of continuing to draw a paycheck until the age of 82 at various positions in Prescott, Arizona. She returned to Phoenix in 2011 to the South Plaza Apartments of the Beatitudes Campus where she put her organization skills to good use volunteering at the receiving desk on the first floor of her building. She was lovingly cared for during her last months at the Beatitudes' Vermillion Cliffs Care Center. Claire was also a gifted seamstress, beader and tole painter. She was a wonderfully loving grandmother. There will be no memorial gatherings due to COVID-19. Donations in Claire Spencer's name may be made to the Beatitudes Campus Foundation, 1610 W. Glendale Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85021 in honor of all the love and support the Beatitudes is providing our elders during the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic









