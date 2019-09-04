|
|
Clara Brandom
Scottsdale - - Clara Brandom 101 of Scottsdale AZ passed away on July 15, 2019. Clara was born July 21, 1917 in DeKalb MO and the only child of Elbert and Lucy Spencer. She graduated from DeKalb high school in 1935 and Central College in Fayette MO in 1938. Clara began her music teaching career immediately following college and continued until 1968. She married James Brandom in 1940 and survived his death by 41 years. Clara was deeply involved in her church activities serving as church organist for many years as well as her membership in ADK sorority. Until an unfortunate auto accident at age 99 she taught water aerobics twice a week. Clara is survived by daughter, Vicky Jousan. A celebration of life service will be held at the First Christian Church, 7405 E. McDonald Dr., Scottsdale, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 1:00 pm. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 4, 2019