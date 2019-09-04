Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
First Christian Church
7405 E. McDonald Dr.
Scottsdale, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Brandom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Brandom


1917 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara Brandom Obituary
Clara Brandom

Scottsdale - - Clara Brandom 101 of Scottsdale AZ passed away on July 15, 2019. Clara was born July 21, 1917 in DeKalb MO and the only child of Elbert and Lucy Spencer. She graduated from DeKalb high school in 1935 and Central College in Fayette MO in 1938. Clara began her music teaching career immediately following college and continued until 1968. She married James Brandom in 1940 and survived his death by 41 years. Clara was deeply involved in her church activities serving as church organist for many years as well as her membership in ADK sorority. Until an unfortunate auto accident at age 99 she taught water aerobics twice a week. Clara is survived by daughter, Vicky Jousan. A celebration of life service will be held at the First Christian Church, 7405 E. McDonald Dr., Scottsdale, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 1:00 pm. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now