|
|
Clara Evelyn (Theus) Padelford
Tempe - Clara Evelyn Theus came into the world on February 21, 1925, the youngest of five children born to Mr. Walter Theus and Mrs. Lilla Wyman Theus in Estill, South Carolina. Clara graduated from Estill High School in 1943 as valedictorian of her class, and soon afterwards moved to Columbia, South Carolina to enroll at Columbia College, a liberal arts school where she studied while working in the banking industry. During WWII, Clara met John C. Padelford, Jr. ("Red") at a community dance—notwithstanding the fact that they had both come with other dates! Clara and John would go on to correspond with each other until the end of the war, when they married in Estill on August 31, 1946 and moved to Tucson, Arizona to start their family. From Tucson, the family moved to Tempe and Phoenix before finally settling in Mesa in 1967.
For the next several decades Clara's life was filled with nurturing and supporting her husband and children, which she did with unending generosity and strength. Her lifelong marriage to John was filled with laughter, good food, dancing the jitterbug, and keeping up with their kids and pets. She raised her children to be kind, intelligent, and well-rounded, supporting their involvement in every academic, athletic, and extra-curricular activity they pursued. At the same time, she was an active member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization Sisterhood and Mahnah Club, while volunteering for Meals on Wheels and the Child Crisis Center. Clara was also a dedicated member of First Presbyterian Church of Mesa, where she worshipped with her family for many years and served as a deacon.
Clara loved nothing more than spending time with her husband, children and eventually grand- and great-grandchildren, whether it was gardening and fishing at their cabin in Pinetop, gathering for weeknight or holiday meals, playing games, or watching sports. She taught us to dance, bake, and tease; to think carefully and charitably; and to put others first. Most of all, she showed us how to live a life of steady grace and unconditional love. Clara Evelyn, our sweet Southern Belle, was the best daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend, and human there could be.
She is survived by her four children: John C. Padelford III (Barbara), Karen A. Hamm (Steve), Richard J. Padelford (Karen), and Lynne M. DeVall (Henry); ten grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Meldrum Mortuary. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, March 29 at 2:00 P.M. at First Presbyterian Church of Mesa, 161 N. Mesa Dr., Mesa, AZ 85201.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to First Presbyterian Church of Mesa.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 24, 2019