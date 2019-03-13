|
|
Clara Venita Macumber
Phoenix - Clara Venita Coudret (affectionately known as "Tootsie" or "Toots" by family and friends) was born on December 25, 1942 in Evansville, Indiana. When Toots was 10 years old, her family moved to Arizona. In 1961, she graduated from Washington High School. In 1963, she met and married her soulmate, Robert Macumber. She and Bob remained happily married for the next 55 years.
Toots worked as a title agent for Transamerica Title. Later she switched to Security Title where she started as a title agent and eventually was promoted to the office manager. In this role Clara supervised six employees and managed the day to day operations of a busy office with humor and grace. Upon retirement Toots and Bob moved to Munds Park. Shortly after this move, she and Bob hit the road and traveled from one coast to another in their truck and fifth wheel camper. While traveling, Toots pursued her interest in genealogy and learned about Coudret and Macumber ancestors from as far back as the Revolutionary War.
While Toots loved traveling, reading, arts and crafts and garage sales, she loved spending time with her family especially her son, Mark. In 2006 after learning they would be grandparents, Toots and Bob moved to Rockford Illinois and became an integral part of their grandchildren's lives. After enduring 12 years of Chicago winters, Toots and Bob returned to the sun and warmth of Phoenix where they enjoyed sunset views from their balcony and road trips to Sedona.
Toots is survived by her immediate family including her husband (Robert "Bob" Macumber), brother (Robert Coudret), son (Mark Macumber ), daughter-in-law (Cassy Firkins-Macumber), and two grandchildren (Max and Leo Macumber).
A memorial service will be held on March 15 at 1 pm at National Memorial Cemetery: 23029 Cave Creek Road, March 15, 2019. Services start promptly at 1 and end at 1:30. A celebration of her life to follow at her brother's home in Glendale from 2-5. Interested parties can contact her son, Mark for details at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, https://alzfdn.org .
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 13, 2019