Clare Abel
Phoenix - Clare Hollie Abel, age 64, passed away at her home in Phoenix, surrounded by her family on November 4, 2019. She was a Valentine baby, born on February 14, 1955 to Laura Lee and Wallace Abel. She is survived by her beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Bowman; her children, Ty (Shama), Hollie, and Casey; and her sisters, Victoria and Stacey (Jim). Clare grew up in Pennsylvania but graduated from Texas Tech University. Her passion for writing and helping people led her to pursue a Juris Doctorate. She was a graduate of the Arizona State University law school, passed the bar in 1981 and began her 35-year legal career thereafter. Clare was a trailblazer for women in the law. She joined Burch and Cracchiolo, P.A. in 1984. She was recognized as an expert in her practice area and earned many distinctions in her career. She was also very proud of her work as part of the Junior League of Phoenix. While handling a successful career, she also devoted herself to her family. She rarely, if ever missed one of her children's athletic events. Her compassionate and loving nature also led her to take on the role of a caretaker when presented with the challenge. Through her battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, her tenacious, courageous, and unyielding personality persisted. Even on lower-energy days, she was able to muster her favorite words, "I love you". A Memorial Service will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at 4 PM at All Saints Episcopal Church. Please visit www.almoore-grimshaw.com for memories and condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019