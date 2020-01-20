|
Clarence A. "Clancy" DeLong
Scottsdale - Clarence A. "Clancy" DeLong died January 17, 2020. He was born April 25, 1931, In Spokane, Washington. His parents were Walter and Emilie DeLong. His family lived in the Spokane area until 1941, when they moved to Camp Murray, Washington, where his father served during World War II as the Director of Selective Service for the State of Washington. Clancy graduated from Stadium High School in Tacoma, Washington in 1949. He attended the University of Washington for two years before accepting an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point. He graduated from the Academy in 1955 and was commissioned a second lieutenant in the United States Army. In 1956, he married Patricia Atkins from Indianapolis, Indiana. He, his wife and children, subsequently lived overseas for six years - three years in Germany and three years in Japan - as well as in many locations within the United States, including Luke Air Force Base. Upon Clancy's retirement from the Army in 1975, the family returned to Arizona where they settled in Paradise Valley. After his retirement from the Army, Clancy attended Arizona State University, where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and a Master's Degree in Business Administration. He later worked a few years in public accounting and became a Certified Public Accountant. In 1982 he became interested in local politics, and did accounting work on two congressional campaigns for John McCain for Congress. He also served as Treasurer of the Maricopa County Republican Committee and was Chairman of his Republican district. In 1985, he began working on Jon Kyl's campaigns for the U.S. House of Representatives and for the U.S. Senate. He also served for a time on Congressman John Shadegg's Campaign Committee as well as on the campaign committees for Phoenix City Council candidates. Clancy worked on Senator Kyl's campaigns for 22 years until he retired from political accounting in 2007. He was an expert in campaign financial reporting, with his advice sometimes sought by other campaign treasurers. Clancy was an active member of Christ Church of the Ascension. He served there as a Senior Warden and also served two terms on the Vestry. He is survived by his wife, Patricia A. "Patsy" DeLong; their son, Theodore A. DeLong, and his wife Kelli Brogan; their daughter, Elizabeth Suto; and her husband John Suto; and by grandchildren Amy Suto and Daniel Suto. Services will be held at Christ Church of the Ascension, 4015 E. Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley, on Saturday January 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Christ Church of the Ascension Memorial Fund.
"And when our work is done, our course on Earth is run, May it be said, "Well done! Be thou at peace.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020