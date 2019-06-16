Resources
Scottsdale, AZ. - Clarence "Cal" Crane, 85, left us to sing in the heavenly choir on June 7, 2019. He withstood the physical toll of Parkinson's Disease for over a decade. Cruelly, it took first his speech (his most cultivated of public skills) but in the end, he could still express himself in song thanks to the extraordinary work of the Tremble Clefs. He was born in Avon, Massachusetts, but lived most of his life in Phoenix. After four years in the US Air Force, in 1963 he graduated from ASU, where he also received his MA in Elementary Education in 1968. A dedicated teacher, Cal was named Cartwright School District Teacher of the Year in 1987, having been a four-time recipient of National Science Foundation grants for his innovations in hands-on learning. He was lead lector and religious education instructor at St. Agnes Catholic Parish for decades. As Scout Master for Troop #37, he cultivated a lifelong love for Arizona: the beauty of its canyons and its flowers. An avid, award-winning amateur photographer, he captured our state's landscapes with his camera as easily as he captured our hearts with his smile. He married Roberta (Eccleston) in 1960, and together they raised four wonderfully independent children—Anne (Hawaii), Cathy (New York), Donna (Mexico), and Michael (New Mexico). Cal also leaves behind four loving grandchildren — Rilke, Julian, Charlotta, and Josephine. A celebration of Cal's life is planned for September. The family wishes to thank April and Hospice of the Valley for their loving support, as well as Ralph and the rest of the caregivers at Palm Desert. Instead of flowers, we suggest contributions to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower, Phoenix AZ 85014 (www.hov.org) or to the Original Tremble Clefs, 1206 E. Harbor View Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283 (https://trembleclefsarizona.com/).
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 16, 2019
