Clarence Gerald "Jerry" Smyth
Phoenix - Clarence Gerald "Jerry" Smyth 91, of Phoenix, Arizona was born in Oakland, California and died peacefully at home. He served and retired after 21 years from the military with his first enlistment at the age of 16 into the Merchant Marines where he deployed at sea. He later enlisted into the U.S. Army and became a paratrooper. After a brief stint in the U.S. Army, he enlisted in the U.S Airforce where he completed his military service. He did several deployments, with one being at Sparrevohn Air Force Base in Alaska which began his love for the Last Frontier.
While in the San Antonio, Texas serving in the U.S. Air Force, his personal bowling and Bowling Center Management careers started. Jerry earned many bowling accomplishments while in San Antonio and was inducted into the San Antonio Bowling Hall of Fame. Jerry and his family finally made their dream come true to move to the Last Frontier in 1969 and were able to be stationed at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska. He continued to manage Military Bowling Centers until his retirement in 1970 receiving many commendations for outstanding service and having a "Model Bowling Center". He also continued to have many personal bowling accomplishments and was inducted into the Greater Anchorage Bowling Hall of Fame. He was involved in The Special Olympics helping to coach for the Special Needs Olympians whom his daughter Annette was a participant.
In 1979, he was able to accomplish another one of his dreams and became a member of the Professional Bowlers Association. He toured the states, following the bowling circuit. His best finish was 5th place, making it on the National TV broadcast. He was deemed the "49 year old rookie".
After completing his bowling tour, he continued managing bowling centers in the Anchorage area. At this time, he started his next favorite sport of golf. In 1986, Jerry and his wife Rose, began RVing during the winter months in their motorhome, golfing most days, and returning for the summer months of Alaska fishing which they had done each weekend since their arrival to Alaska. They toured in their motorhome to Florida for a number of years, and then stayed in Las Vegas for 11 years until he was unable to drive any longer, settling in Phoenix, Arizona in 2017.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Reid Smyth Sr, and Geraldine Smyth (Halnan), brother John "Jack" Smyth; Son, Richard "Rick" Smyth, daughter Annette Smyth, granddaughter Jennifer Smyth; Survived by his wife of 67 years, Rose Smyth (Smarelli) of Phoenix, AZ; Daughter Becky Smyth of Woodbury, MN; Daughter in Law, Bonnie Smyth of Phoenix, AZ; Grandson Jerry Smyth and his wife Stephanie Smyth and great grandson Sage Smyth of Phoenix, AZ; Granddaughter Nicole Smyth and great grandchildren Joey, Maddy, and Holly Bradley of Phoenix, AZ; Brother William "Bill" Smyth of Coquille, OR; Sister Sharon McNeill of Enid, OK; Many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Private services were held in Phoenix, AZ on April 13, 2020, with cremation and the presenting of the U.S. flag to the family at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 West Thunderbird Road, Peoria, AZ 85381.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.