1/
Clarence Gould
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarence Gould

Scottsdale - Clarence "Clicky" Wilbur Gould, 91 of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Belmont Village Senior Living Center. Born June 7, 1929 in Cleveland, Ohio, Clarence was the son of Alex, and Pearl Gould. Clarence was a partner in G & S Metal Products. He moved to Arizona and owned Professional Sky Climbers. He was on the board of the Scottsdale Center for the Arts, Men's League and also Vice President of the Jewish Community Center in 1990. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Adeline; his children Ronna Bernstein (Eddie), Paul Gould ( Martha), and Sharon Afforde (Mark); step-children, Roben Roskoph, and Peggy Rose. Clarence also had seven grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his first wife, Frances Jaskulek Gould, and step-child Jay Roskoph. Graveside services will be for family only, and because of the COVID pandemic there will be no visitation Clicky will be laid to rest at Green Acres Cemetery, 401 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85257. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.greenacresmortuary.net for the Gould family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
4809452654
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved