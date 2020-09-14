Clarence Gould
Scottsdale - Clarence "Clicky" Wilbur Gould, 91 of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Belmont Village Senior Living Center. Born June 7, 1929 in Cleveland, Ohio, Clarence was the son of Alex, and Pearl Gould. Clarence was a partner in G & S Metal Products. He moved to Arizona and owned Professional Sky Climbers. He was on the board of the Scottsdale Center for the Arts, Men's League and also Vice President of the Jewish Community Center in 1990. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Adeline; his children Ronna Bernstein (Eddie), Paul Gould ( Martha), and Sharon Afforde (Mark); step-children, Roben Roskoph, and Peggy Rose. Clarence also had seven grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his first wife, Frances Jaskulek Gould, and step-child Jay Roskoph. Graveside services will be for family only, and because of the COVID pandemic there will be no visitation Clicky will be laid to rest at Green Acres Cemetery, 401 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85257. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
