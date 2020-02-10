|
Clarence H. Lydic
Clarence H. Lydic peacefully departed us to join our Lord on February 4th, 2020. He was born in Peoria, Arizona on September 7th, 1934. He is survived by his wife Virginia (Ginny) Lydic, three children and son in-law, Chuck Lydic (Traci), Sandy Salyer (Cleve), Steve Lydic, Mark Guiliani, 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. He will be greatly missed by all those who were blessed to know him.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Menke Funeral & Cremation Center Chapel, 12420 N. 103rd Ave., Sun City, AZ. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020