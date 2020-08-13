Clarence L. SmithClarence Smith, 99, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully, in his sleep, on July 12, 2020. Clarence was born March 18, 1921 in Kansas. He was the youngest of 7 children. His family moved to California where he attended school. He enlisted in the Army July, 1942 and served in the Asiatic Pacific Theater until honorably discharged January, 1946. He married his wife, Dorothy Lounsbury, July 29, 1947 in Orange California. They soon had two daughters, Janice & Dayle. In 1967 he moved his family, along with several other families, from California to Arizona, where they began their new machinery plant, Pima Valve Co., on the Pima-Chandler Industrial Park on the Gila River Indian Reservation, until he retired in 1993. His beloved wife of 72 years passed in May, 2019 and is survived by their daughters Dayle Moses (Lou, deceased) & Janice Quain (Dean P) grandchildren Julianna Carman and Dean R. Quain and great grandchildren Lucius and Bella Quain. He will always be remembered as the most loving spirit, a solid guy you could really depend on and confide in. A memorial service will be held at Messinger Indian School Mortuary on September 10, 2020 at 10:30 am.