1/1
Clarence L. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarence L. Smith

Clarence Smith, 99, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully, in his sleep, on July 12, 2020. Clarence was born March 18, 1921 in Kansas. He was the youngest of 7 children. His family moved to California where he attended school. He enlisted in the Army July, 1942 and served in the Asiatic Pacific Theater until honorably discharged January, 1946. He married his wife, Dorothy Lounsbury, July 29, 1947 in Orange California. They soon had two daughters, Janice & Dayle. In 1967 he moved his family, along with several other families, from California to Arizona, where they began their new machinery plant, Pima Valve Co., on the Pima-Chandler Industrial Park on the Gila River Indian Reservation, until he retired in 1993. His beloved wife of 72 years passed in May, 2019 and is survived by their daughters Dayle Moses (Lou, deceased) & Janice Quain (Dean P) grandchildren Julianna Carman and Dean R. Quain and great grandchildren Lucius and Bella Quain. He will always be remembered as the most loving spirit, a solid guy you could really depend on and confide in. A memorial service will be held at Messinger Indian School Mortuary on September 10, 2020 at 10:30 am.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Messinger Mortuaries Indian School Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved