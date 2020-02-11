Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Clarence "Mac" McQuillan


1933 - 2020
Clarence "Mac" McQuillan Obituary
Clarence "Mac" McQuillan

Scottsdale - Clarence "Mac" Walter McQuillan, age 86, of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away on Friday January 24, 2020. "Mac" was born September 28, 1933 in Bayonne, New Jersey. A graveside inurnment service for Mac will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Green Acres Cemetery, 401 N Hayden Rd., Scottsdale, Arizona Mac earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Fairleigh Dickenson University in Teaneck, New Jersey. He was a successful salesman working for Exxon Mobile for 39 years. For more than 50 years he enjoyed Cruising. In his spare time he loved reading and also enjoyed dabbling in the market. Most of all he cherished spending his time with his loving wife, Barbara. Mac is survived by his wife, Barbara McQuillan, and several close relatives. In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, Phoenix Rescue Mission, or St. Vincent De Paul. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.greenacresmortuary.net for the McQuillan family.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020
