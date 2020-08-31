Clarence R. Huesman
Clarence, age 79, went to be with the Lord on August 22, 2020. His beloved wife, Diane, was at his side.
Clarence was born to Clarence & Virginia Huesman in St. Paul, MN on January 7, 1941.
He graduated from Mechanic Arts High School in St. Paul, after which he proudly served in the United States Marine Corps for 4 years. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan for two of those years.
After the military he married Louise Landela, and the marriage produced two daughters, Annette & Donna. The couple later divorced.
Clarence's career options led him to the printing trade, which he enjoyed for 50 years. He served an apprenticeship followed by working as a journeyman printer. He worked in St. Paul, MN, and later at the Arizona Republic in Phoenix. He achieved the coveted status of Master Printer during the course of his career. Later on he managed his own print shop, Sound Press, in Tacoma, WA for several years. In 1988 he returned to Arizona in order to be closer to family. In 1990 he met and married Diane Teigen. In December 2004, the couple moved to Torrington, WY where Clarence worked at Print Express. After having lived & worked in Torrington for 8 years, in 2013 Clarence & Diane returned to Arizona & retired in Sun City. However, he put retirement on the back burner once more when he had the opportunity to work as a Custodian at Marinette recreation center, which was part of RCSC (Recreation Centers of Sun City). He enjoyed his employment there for 5 years, where he met many wonderful people from all over the US and Canada. Due to health issues, he resigned his position on March 1, 2020.
For recreation, his passion for many years was golf, followed by reading, fishing, music, and dancing; he could certainly trip the light fantastic on the dance floor!
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Jacqueline and Debbie; brothers Richard, Albert and David; stepdaughters Tracy Woodard and Taryn Teigen.
He is survived by Diane, his wife of 30 years; daughter Annette Starr (Todd), daughter, Donna Huesman (Carlos Jaime); stepson Todd Teigen (Donna); brothers Joe, Don, Jim, Steve (Deb), Mike (Kathy); brother-in-law Will Elliott (June); sisters Gail Nordin and Patty Lemke (Frank); sister-in-law Joyce Berdie (Carl); grandsons Corey Teigen, Ryan Porch, Jordan Jaime, Aidan Jaime; granddaughters Jayme Colby (Kip), Rachael Huether (Jordan), Kendra Teigen, Skylar Starr, Ella Starr; great grandsons Noah Porch, Kash Colby, Killian Huether; great granddaughters Adlee Colby, Ava Huether and Lorelai Meadows, along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Clarence will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, September 8, at Christ Church of the Valley (CCV), 14787 W. Cholla St., in Surprise, AZ, 85379. Refreshments will be served following the service. For those who wish to donate a Memorial in his name, please donate to Hospice of the Valley, C/O Diane Huesman, 12205 N. Oakmont Dr., Sun City, AZ 85351. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com