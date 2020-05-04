Clarence (Clay) W. Freney



Clarence (Clay) Freney passed away peacefully on April 29,2020 at the age of 81, with his loving wife of 57 years Flora Barge Freney at his bedside.



Clarence is survived by his wife Flora Freney, his daughter Pat Lacy, his niece Tina Fairley and grandchildren Kendra (John)Jones, Kenny Lacy and 3 great-grandchildren, sister Mattie Ogles, other family and friends.



Viewing 10am-11am to be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Preston Funeral Home ,Phoenix, AZ









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store