Clarence W. (Clay) Freney
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarence (Clay) W. Freney

Clarence (Clay) Freney passed away peacefully on April 29,2020 at the age of 81, with his loving wife of 57 years Flora Barge Freney at his bedside.

Clarence is survived by his wife Flora Freney, his daughter Pat Lacy, his niece Tina Fairley and grandchildren Kendra (John)Jones, Kenny Lacy and 3 great-grandchildren, sister Mattie Ogles, other family and friends.

Viewing 10am-11am to be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Preston Funeral Home ,Phoenix, AZ




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 4 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Preston Funeral Home, Inc.
3800 S. Central Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85040
(602) 304-0083
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved