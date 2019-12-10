|
Clarence White, Jr.
Mr. White was born on August 9, 1949 in Randolph, AZ and transitioned from this life on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Glendale, AZ. Over several decades Mr. White served the Greater Phoenix community in a number of professional positions which included government procurement and concluding his career as Executive Director of Valley Christian Centers, an urban ministry of American Baptist Churches USA. His membership and contributions on numerous boards, commissions, task forces, and committees throughout Arizona and national religious, political, and civic organizations often provided a critical bridge between diverse perspectives resulting in improved services, representation, and resources to underserved communities.
Among those Mr. White leaves to cherish his memory and celebrate his life are his wife, Dr. Darlene White, daughters Cassaundra White, Calicia White, Davida Sharpe-Haygood, and Dr. Darnetta Sharpe as well as one son, Christopher White. Mr. White is also survived by two sisters, Mable Rushing of Casa Grande, AZ and Francine Sharp of Maricopa, AZ, other relatives, friends, and former colleagues. He is often remembered by even the casual acquaintance as the gentleman when asked how he was doing, always first replied with a simple yet profound statement, "I am blessed".
All are welcome to join in honoring the legacy of a faith-filled husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, and brother in Christ. Services are scheduled as follows: The Wake - Friday, December 13, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM. The Home Going Service - Saturday, December 14, 2019 with visitation at 10:00 AM followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM. Each service will take place at Fountain of Life House of Worship, 8838 South 2nd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to one or more of the following organizations: Ebony House, Inc. (behavioral health programming), 6222 S. 13th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85042, for online contributions: https://paypal.me/ebonyhouseinc; Fountain of Life House of Worship - Vision 2020 (construction of affordable senior housing), 8838 South 2nd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041, for online contributions: https://app.securegive.com/folhow/main/donate/category; or the Arizona (MDA) 7975 N. Hayden Road Suite C-370, Scottsdale, AZ 85258, for online contributions.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019