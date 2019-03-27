Claudette Kohls



Phoenix - Claudette Irene Kohls, 78, of Phoenix passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019 after battling congestive heart failure for many years. Claudette was born in Standardville, Utah, a small mining camp near Spring Canyon. She was a real coal miner's daughter and the youngest of three children born to Claude "Bill" and Vera (Sulley) Moore on July 15, 1940. She moved to Grand Junction, CO as a small child where her father worked for the Fire Department and her mother worked as a nurse at St. Mary's Hospital. She graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1958 and attended college at nearby Mesa College. She is survived by her loving husband, Raymond Kohls of 57 years, her sons Rick (Robyn), Brit and Justin (Michelle), her brother Jim (Liza), four grandchildren, Kyle, Ashley, Rylan and Ryder and her Aunt Louise (Chuck) Reid and many nephews, nieces and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and oldest brother, Howard. Claudette was an extremely talented seamstress, artist, builder and master of everything. She made a lot of her and her children's clothing and won many first-place ribbons for designing banners for their sports teams. Claudette could build anything from playhouses, bookcases, beds, to birdhouses. She worked at various jobs while supporting her husband's pursuit of a college degree to become a state game warden. Claudette mostly worked in customer service. She worked as a clothing store manager, deli manager and childcare provider. She worked extremely hard and her customers loved her. Her hard work helped put her kids through college. Upon retirement she enjoyed traveling, working in her backyard flower garden, and spending time with her grandchildren, whom she loved very much. Her memorial service will be held at Green Acres Mortuary and Cemetery, 401 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85257 on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Arrival and visitation at 1:00 p.m. and Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow. Claudette's wishes were to be cremated and buried in the lovely garden at Green Acres Cemetery. Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary