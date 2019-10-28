|
|
Claudia Carr
Phoenix - Claudia Carr, resident of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 23, 2019 at the age of 75, surrounded by the love of her family.
Claudia who was known by many as "momma and CC," was born and raised in Houston Texas, where she began her incredible life story. She married Roy H. Carr and had 4 beautiful children. Momma, had a vibrant spirit and lived life to the beat her own drum. She was courageous, loving, and kind. She set the bar to live life to the fullest and never give up because anything is possible if you want it and work hard. In her words, "if you want it you can have it." She eventually made her way out west and settled in Phoenix Arizona, where she lived out the rest of her life. However, she remained a Texan in heart and spirit through and through to the end.
She is survived by three children, two grandchildren, two great grandchildren, as well as adored friends and loved ones.
Her spirit and love will remain in our hearts and live on through the examples she set and the stories about her life.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2019