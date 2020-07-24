1/1
Claudina "Claudia" Candia
Claudina "Claudia" Candia

Phoenix - passed away on July 14th, 2019. A life-long Arizona native Claudia was well loved by her friends and her family. Claudia was the mother of four children, 16 grandchildren, and 13 great- grandchildren. Despite her large family Claudia always made time for everyone. She always provided love and support for everyone in her family and was the foundation for everyone who loved her. Claudia was feisty, funny, and girly. She loved music and loved to dance, but most of all she was very loved by everyone.

Claudia was preceded in death by her husband Ramon "Ray" Candia Jr., her parents Claudio and Ruth Reyes, her brother Ramon Reyes and her son Luis Candia. She is survived by her 4 children, Jackie Candia (Santiago), Lisa Granillo (Albert), Renee Candia (Robert), and Orlando Candia (Clarissa) and her siblings, Patsy Velasquez (Rudy) and Ruben Reyes (Mary). She is also survived by her grand and great- children and her loving extended family.

Services will be on Monday July 27th at Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary, 719 N 27th ave in Phx. Viewing at 9:30 am ,with rosary and burial immediately after. Please keep in mind that social distancing procedures will be utilized and practiced during the services.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
