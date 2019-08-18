|
Clayton (Clay) Warren Wood passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Clay was born on Dec. 6, 1927 to Percy Clayton and Gussie (Green) Wood in Phoenix, Arizona. He was one of 6 children. Clay attended Palo Verde Elementary School, Buckeye High School, and Phoenix Union High. He returned to Buckeye High his senior year to graduate at age 16. Clay was an excellent student and athlete. Upon graduation he began working for Fisher Contracting as a heavy equipment operator. After being drafted into the Korean War he was sent to Officer Candidate School where he graduated 1st in his class. After the war he returned to his native Arizona and worked for J.H. Welsh & Sons. He eventually joined Northern Contracting in 1967 which specialized in underground pipe construction. He retired as president and co-owner of the company. Clay was well known, well respected, and considered an industry leader in his field. Upon retirement he spent his time with his large family and beloved horses. Clay loved to cook and was famous for his cowboy beans. No one ever went hungry when he was around. Clayton is predeceased by his parents, 3 siblings (Betty Ann, Leona, and Wilbur), an infant son (Joseph), and an infant grandson (Cole Michael). He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Alicia Stewart Wood, and 8 children. Daughters: Eileen Merrill (Del), Anne Parra, Mary Blasdell (Jim), and Candace Duran. Sons: Clay (Theresa), John, Brian, and Tom. He is also survived by his sister Hazel Baker and brother Leonard Wood. 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren will miss Old Papa greatly. The world has lost one of the hardest working, most honest, and decent men. A memorial will be held on Aug. 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 1455 N. Harris, Mesa, AZ. A military service will be held at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 18, 2019