Clementine Bollman


1923 - 2019
Clementine Bollman Obituary
Clementine Bollman

Clementine Bollman, Known to her family and friends as "Brownie", passed away December 20th 2019. Born in Springerville on June 2nd 1923, a lifelong Arizona native. She is survived by her husband Richard "Rick", daughters Jacque Lawson, Mary Hungerford (clinton), three Grandchildren and four Great Grandchildren, She was employed and retired from AT&T after 23 years. Family request that contributions be made in her name to Summit Hospice.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
