Clementine (Tina) Johnson

Clementine (Tina) Johnson Obituary
Clementine (Tina) Johnson

Scottsdale - After a brief illness, Clementine (Tina) R. Johnson passed peacefully on April 8, 2020 in Scottsdale, AZ. She was reunited in heaven with her late husband, Robert "Bob' Johnson and son, Gary. Tina was born August 28, 1937 in Michigan to Clara (Andrzejewski) and Henry Uniatowski. Tina and Bob began their married life in Lansing, MI and relocated a few years later to Sacramento, CA, where they resided for 20 years and raised their two sons, Gary and Craig. In 1990, they relocated to Scottsdale. Until Bob's passing in 2016, Tina was an active and able partner throughout Bob's career as a leader in the pharmacy industry. Tina was a dedicated mother, devout Catholic, good friend, wonderful hostess, voracious reader and dog lover. She and Bob enjoyed traveling the world on business and pleasure throughout their years together. They were also generous community philanthropists, exemplified by the 'Tina's Treasures' cancer survivor boutique on the Honor Health campus. Tina was very proud of her Polish heritage and the strength it bestowed, which enabled her to weather major challenges with grace and faith. She is survived by her younger son, Craig, her younger siblings in Michigan, Justine and Dennis, nieces and nephews and many good friends, who will miss her dearly. Private services were held. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Virginia G. Piper Cancer Center c/o HonorHealth Foundation 8125 N. Hayden Road Scottsdale, AZ 85258.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
