|
|
Cleta Barraza
Goodyear - Cleta Maxine Barraza (née Sessums), of Goodyear, AZ, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2019. She was 94.
Maxine was born to parents Bunk and Emma Sessums on March 28, 1924 in Lindsay, OK. She moved to San Diego, CA where she met "Hap" Barraza while they were working for the war effort at Consolidated Aircraft. In 1942, she and Hap were married and by then, Hap had enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corp. After WWII, Maxine moved with him to his hometown of Phoenix, AZ. After Hap was recalled to military service during the Korean War and over the course of his career, they were stationed at numerous bases in the U.S. When Hap retired in 1969, they returned to Phoenix, AZ and spent their remaining years in "the Valley of the Sun".
Maxine was a woman of remarkable character, who led by example, always gracious and helpful with a smile for all. Her grandchildren, especially, found she could be goofy and mischievous, too.
Maxine is survived by her daughter, Merle (Gerd) Lindlar; her sons, Bruce (Sue) Barraza and Walter (Sharon) Barraza; her brother, Wallace (Ginny) Sessums of Silverton, OR and sister, Barbara Starnes of Argyle, TX; grandchildren Kelly (Dave) Meadows, Jennifer (Jim) Rayburn, Cody Barraza and Bill Lopez; great-grandchildren Riley Rayburn, Grace Rayburn, Samuel Meadows and Daniel Meadows and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Major Apolonio "Hap" Barraza, USAF (Ret.), her parents, Bunk and Emma and 8 of her siblings.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 14579 W. Hillside Street, Goodyear, AZ from 2-5 p.m. The family wishes to acknowledge Shirley Cedillo, for her compassion and assistance in caring for Maxine. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 17, 2019